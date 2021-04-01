  1. Sify.com
  4. People gather at Nagpur health facility to take COVID-19 vaccine shot

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 1st, 2021, 15:30:10hrs
Visuals from Indira Gandhi Hospital, Nagpur (Photo/ANI)

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): A large number of people gathered at a COVID-19 vaccination facility at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Nagpur on Thursday and were seen waiting for their turn to get the vaccine dose.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years begins from today.
The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on Tuesday announced that from April 1 all people above 45 years will be eligible for vaccination.
According to the Health Ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.
According to the health ministry, a total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses have been given so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)

