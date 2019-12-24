People giving befitting replies to BJP's arrogance: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 24 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for making contradictory statements on NRC and said the people have started giving befitting replies to the BJP's "arrogance and audacity".

"India's Home Minister says in parliament that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will be held all over India, we will do it. But the Prime Minister is saying the opposite. He says we haven't discussed anything about NRC," Banerjee said after leading a huge rally against the citizenship law and NRC here.

The Trinamool Congress supremo noted that nowadays everything anybody says remains in public domain. "Whatever we have said everything is in public domain, from parliament to the streets. Whatever you are saying is also in the public domain," she said, asking people to search and find out who has said what. Banerjee also said: "People have started giving befitting replies. You have received befitting replies in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Shed your arrogance and audacity."