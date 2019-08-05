People had been dreaming of this day: Uddhav Thackeray on scrapping of Article 370

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on the decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called it a historic day and said that people had been dreaming of this day for long.

Uddhav welcomed the central government's decision by distributing sweets in his party office."Today we are fully independent and the few chains that were remaining have been broken. To dissenters, keep your politics aside and think of the sovereignty of our country," said Thackeray.On being asked if he was consulted, he said we had some inkling but some things shouldn't be told openly."I believe this was important for the country. Government is equipped to deal with people creating trouble," he added.Taking a jibe at US President, Donald Trump, Uddhav said: "I will call him and tell him about this historic decision. The US cannot interfere with our issues, Kashmir people should get justice."Meanwhile, Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray also welcomed the center's decision and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet."This is a moment of pride. Big congratulations to PMO India, Narendra Modi Ji, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, the Parliament and the citizens of India. This is exactly why we supported the NDA in Lok Sabha 2019 led by Modi Ji. The decision for India and the State of J&K," Aaditya tweeted on Monday."I pray that now with the reorganization of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, the citizens there will benefit with peace, progress, and prosperity, which was being held back from them for years due to its isolation from the rest of the country," he said in another tweet.In another tweet, Aaditya posted a photo, where the Shiv Sena followers were seen celebrating the decision outside the party office by fluttering the National Flag.Condemning government's action for not considering the decision of regional politicians', the National Congress Party Chief, Sharad Pawar said, "I think Government of India should have taken the leaders of the valley into confidence which unfortunately the government didn't do. And then they should have taken the decision (to revoke 370)."Shortly, after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.The notification also made clear that all the provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply.Shah also moved the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill in the Upper House, which converted the state into a Union Territory with the legislature, and hived off Ladakh region into another Union Territory without legislature.The decisions mark a new milestone in the country's politics with the BJP-led government breaking new grounds on issues that have been virtually untouched in last more than 70 years. (ANI)