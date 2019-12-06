'People have lost faith in criminal justice system'

New Delhi: India on Friday woke up to the news that the Hyderabad police had the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder in a police encounter.

While some political leaders celebrated the killings, some questioned if this was the way to bring justice for the victim.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people are "happy" over what has happened in Hyderabad but have lost faith in the criminal justice system.

Kejriwal was reacting to the encounter killings of four persons accused of raping and killing a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

"The governments and agencies need to sit together and discuss ways to strengthen the criminal justice system," he said.

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Friday slammed the police for the killing of four men accused in the Telangana gangrape-murder case and said it set a "horrifying" precedent for the country.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday described as "long due" the encounter of the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

Reacting to a question on the encounter in Parliament premises, Bachchan said: "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye.. (Better late than never)".



She had earlier in Parliament advocated for the lynching of rapists.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said "justice has been done" after all four accused in the Hyderabad rape-and-murder case were killed in a police encounter.

"I have got information that the four accused were killed in an encounter. If any accused tries to escape (from police custody) in this way, then police don't have any other option," Baghel said.

"I can say that justice has been done (in the case)," he added.

Former sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore lauded the Hyderabad police for shooting down the four accused. Rathore, a retired army colonel, said that this would set a precedent in the country and issue the message that in India, good always prevails over evil.

'I congratulate the Hyderabad police and the leadership that allows the police to act like the police. Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil (Disclaimer for holier than thou- police acted swiftly in self-defence) #Encounter #hyderabadpolice,' Rathore tweeted.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also commended the Telangana police for the killings and said the police in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi can take inspiration from the encounter.

Mayawati slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in UP for not doing enough for the safety of the women.

Mayawati said: 'The police in Uttar Pradesh and also in Delhi should take inspiration from the Hyderabad police, but unfortunately here criminals are treated like state guests, there is jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh right now. Hope the attitude changes for the better.'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor felt extra judicial killings were not acceptable.

'Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire pre-emptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws,' Dr Tharoor tweeted.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday hailed the Telangana police after personnel of the force killed the four accused in Telangana rape-murder case in an encounter.

"This is the biggest incident in the 19th year of this century that will guarantee women's safety," Uma Bharti tweeted in Hindi.

She said that all the police officers and policemen who executed this encounter deserve greetings.

The BJP leader said, "Grief of the family whose daughter went away from the world after suffering mercilessness will never be alleviated, but that sister's (rape victim) soul will get peace and the fear among other girls of India will be lessened. Jai Telangana Police."

She said that she can now believe governments of other states will find ways to teach criminals an immediate lesson.