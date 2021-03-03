People have rejected BJP in MCD by-polls, says Kejriwal

While addressing a gathering of party leaders and workers at the party office Kejriwal said, "People of Delhi have chosen AAP with 4 seats, and have defeated BJP with 0 seats. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi and AAP volunteers who worked hard for this victory. The results show that the people of Delhi have shown faith and trust in the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party. The people have given their approval of the good work done by us. This shows that the people of Delhi are very happy with the work done by AAP."

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Securing victory in four out of five municipal wards by-elections, the results for which were announced on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Delhi have rejected the BJP.

He said if someone asks about the achievements of AAP, people from across the country will tell how we have improved schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply and roads.

He added that the people of Delhi want to change the municipal agencies in the city and are looking at the AAP as the main alternative. He added, "People of Delhi are very happy with the work done by AAP in the last 6 years, which is why they have given 4 seats to AAP."

Kejriwal recalled the AAP's consecutive victories in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections. "We got 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and then we won 62 seats in 2020. Now, after 6 years, the people of Delhi have again shown their faith in us and they want us to continue the way we are working," Kejriwal added.

Earlier in the day Kejriwal had tweeted, "The people of Delhi once again voted in the name of work. Congratulations to all. The public has been perturbed by the 15-year BJP misrule in the MCD. People are now desperate to form the Aam Aadmi Party government in the MCD as well."

