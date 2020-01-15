People have sent back Congress to its home, no question of Amit Shah going back, says K'taka HM Bommai

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the people of the country have sent Congress to its home and there is no question of Amit Shah going back.

"The people of the country have sent Congress to their homes, so where is the question of Amit Shah going back?" Bommai told ANI when asked about Congress' plans to hold a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his Hubli visit on January 18.



"The Union Home Minister is coming to Hubli. Our party is doing a big rally in favour of CAA to create awareness amongst the people about the new law. The opposition is misleading the people. Hence, our National President himself has taken over the responsibility of providing leadership in this rally," he added.

The Hubli-Dharwad Congress unit will hold a black flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Hubli on January 18.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

