People have to decide how lawmakers will work in Gandhi's Nation: RS Deputy Chairman

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Expressing concerns over the recent incident of jostling between Opposition MPs with marshals in the Upper House, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Sunday said that today, people of Mahatma Gandhi's nation have to decide how their representatives will work and behave in Parliament.



When asked what action will be taken regarding ruckus in the House, Harivansh said the concerned people in Parliament will be deliberating upon incidents.

"The concerned people in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha must definitely be deliberating upon such incidents that have taken place in the House, even earlier. This is their domain," said the Deputy Chairman.

He quoted the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said, "There is a need to pay a lot of attention to what we do in Parliament because our conduct is our dignity. Our conversation is our way. The way we behave in Parliament reached our panchayats. So if such kind of thing happens here, then a wrong message goes to the bottom."

He asked all political parties to introspect on their behaviours and think "how can we move forward on the ideal that Pandit Nehru had set for every person when the country became Independent and what Gandhi had envisioned."

"When there was a debate in the Constituent Assembly regarding the constitution of the Rajya Sabha, they envisaged that this House was needed because experts from respective fields, intellectuals will be nominated who will discuss things very deeply. These people are experts in their own fieldwork. This was the concept of the formation of the Rajya Sabha, and whatever happened and what is happening, every party especially all the political parties should make efforts to reach that ideal." he added.

Recently, in the CCTV footage of the ruckus that emerged, Opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in the Upper House.

In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, Opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws. (ANI)

