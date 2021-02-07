People in abroad conspiring against India, but won't succeed: Modi

Addressing a massive public gathering at Dhekiajuli in northern Assam's Sonitpur district, the Prime Minister without naming any person and organisation said that the conspirators sitting abroad not only conspiring against India but also maligning the world famous Indian and the Assam tea.

He said: "Some documents have revealed about such conspiracies plotted abroad. Despite the conspiracy, Assam and India would go forward. Let them do their conspiracy, but the people of India would not make them succeed."

Modi said that in this year's Budget major thrusts were given in infrastructure development in India and the northeast region.

"With the development of the connectivities, trade and business would further flourish. New India would be Atmanirbhar Bharat."

From the Dhekiajuli public meeting, Modi laid the foundation stone for two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo and launched the 'Assam Mala' project to upgrade the state highways.

The two medical colleges and hospitals are being set up at a total estimated project cost of over Rs 1,120 crore. Each hospital will have a 500-bed capacity and 100 MBBS seat capacity.

Under the 'Assam Mala' scheme, the state Public Works Department would upgrade 2,500 km state highways at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore in 15 years.

Sunday's visit is the Prime Minister's second visit in the poll bound Assam in a fortnight.

On January 23, Modi had launched the allotment of land "pattas" (land allotment permit) to 1,06,940 landless indigenous people at the historic Jerenga Pothar in Sivasagar district.

Elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly are expected to be held along with the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in April-May.

