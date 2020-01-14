People in Chennai celebrate Bhogi marking beginning of Pongal festival

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): People here celebrated Bhogi by lightning a bonfire on the occasion which marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.

Bhogi festival is celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and people this year usually avoided burning plastic.

Bhogi is a part of Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu where useless household articles are put in the bonfire. Pongal is a festival that marks the end of the winters and the beginning of the harvest season.



In Chennai's Nerkundram, people celebrated Boghi by lighting the 'Bhogi Manta' or a bonfire while the children beat the drums.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu extended his greetings to the people on 'Bhogi' and celebrated the festival with his family members by lighting a bonfire on the occasion.

As a part of the traditional welcome of Pongal, women drew colourfull rangoli outside their house. (ANI)

