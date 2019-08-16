People in Chhattisgarh village hoist national flag despite warning from Naxals

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In a show of immense courage, the villagers of Chhattisgarh's Budh Bardha village unfurled the national flag on the Independence Day despite receiving threats from the Naxals against it.



The flag was, however, hoisted in the presence of the security personnel.

"Four days ago, the Naxals pasted a notice near the school, threatening us not to hoist the flag," said Manoj Kumar, head of the village.

On the complaint filed by the villagers, the police sprung into action and cordoned the area.

"On the eve of the Independence day and whole night, we kept a vigil on any untoward activity. The next day, we celebrated Independence Day with the villagers with favour and enthusiasm," said a police officer.

He added the police that the ensured villagers are secured and do not have to worry about being attacked. (ANI)

