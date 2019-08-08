People in J&K facing hardships due to clampdown: Modi

In his first address to the nation after the abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Modi also said that the people of J&K stood firmly against Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

Modi said, "Freedom from Article 370 is a fact, but the truth is that the same people are fighting the problems that are being caused by the precautionary steps taken at this time.

"A handful of people want to spoil the situation there, but they are being given befitting reply by the locals."

Hailing the people of the state for opposing Pakistan sponsored terrorism, Modi said, "We should also not forget that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have stood firmly against Pakistan sponsored conspiracies to promote terrorism and separatism in the state." The Prime Minister also assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the situation will become normal in the coming days and their troubles would be reduced. "The festival of Eid is also close. I wish the people all the best for Eid," Modi said, adding that the government was taking steps to ensure that people didn't face any problem in celebrating Eid in Jammu and Kashmir. "Those who live outside Jammu and Kashmir and want to return to their homes for Eid -- the government is helping them in all possible ways," the Prime Minister said.