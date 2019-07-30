People in Kashmir suffering due to mistrust between local politicians, public

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): The people in Kashmir have shown dissatisfaction over the growing mistrust among local politicians and public which has ultimately led to underdevelopment.

Owing to growing economic and social insecurity due to strikes and bandhs in the Kashmir Valley, the business has drastically failed to stabilise.

Sajid Yousuf, the founder of 'All J&K Youth Society' said: "The mistrust between the local politicians and the public has put the developmental works in limbo. The fake promises made by the politicians to the masses have also created anger among the people.""Kashmir is far behind in development because of violence. Nobody wants to invest in Kashmir just because of unwanted`hartal' or strike calls," Yousuf said.Another youth from the Valley, Wajahat Farooq Bhat, who is heading the 'J&K Save Youth Save Future' believes that politicians have failed local Kashmiris and development is lacking just because of them."Yes, it's lacking due to violence. Our mainstream regional leaders always play a double game. When they are in the government, they become Indians and in opposition they become Pakistanis. They always befool innocent Kashmiris," he said."They do not even provide basic facilities to people like roads, electricity or employment. If we can see, they are identified by two things -- hypocrisy and corruption," Bhat further said.Junaid Qureshi, a political activist from Srinagar who is now based in Amsterdam said, "Bad governance has only deteriorated the whole situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Massive funds flow into the state from New Delhi. Where do they go? We still struggle to have a proper infrastructure where basic needs like good roads, electricity, healthcare, education and many other things remain a distant dream."He said, "When out of power, many mainstream regional political parties try to mirror the separatists in their demeanour, speeches and actions. When in power, they become more loyal than the King. It is confusing for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.""Many members of the political leadership of the Kashmir Valley, including the Kashmiri separatists, are mostly ambivalent and their pro-Indian or pro-Pakistani credentials are subject to the quantum of funds provided by either New Delhi or Islamabad," the activist added.Junaid further said: "I have not seen many who have a clear pro-people political ideology. Only we, the common Kashmiris, have been deceived by political mirages shown by either separatists or so-called mainstream politicians. We have been exploited and have lost in Jammu and Kashmir." (ANI)