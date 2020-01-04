People in large numbers protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): People in large numbers gathered to participate in 'Million March' at Indira Park in Hyderabad's Dharna Chowk.

'Million March' was organised by over 40 organisations after taking permission from Hyderabad Police. The protests were organised against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).



Hyderabad police had given permission to the organisers with certain restrictions not allowing any rally.

According to police, around 15,000 people gathered at Dharna Chowk and participated in the protest. The meeting completed at 5 pm by the organisers and the crowd themselves dispersing from the protest spot peacefully. (ANI)

