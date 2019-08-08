People in MP district struggle to get Aadhaar cards

Long queues of people outside the post offices are seen on a regular basis. On their first visit, a token is issued to them mentioning the next date of their visit to get their Aadhar cards made.

"We know that people are facing hardships in getting their cards made. We are working to solve the issue, and soon people will get relief," said District Officer Tejasvi S. Naik.

"More centres are being opened at different places so that people from villages do not have to come to the Head Post Office," said another district official Manish Warwade.

Officials have claimed that there are Aadhaar felicitation centres in branches of banks like HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India and State Bank of Betul. But as people are unaware of this, they travel to their nearest Head Post Office. People from the rural areas, especially farmers, come from far off places to get their Aadhaar cards which is mandatory to avail several Central and state government schemes.