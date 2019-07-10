People in Punjab don't want to relive the decade of 90s, says DSGMC President

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Pakistan will never be able to lure patriotic Punjabis into its designs of sabotaging the much awaited Kartarpur Corridor.

Underscoring the massive loss Punjab suffered owing to Pak-backed militancy in the decade of 90s, Sirsa said that nobody in Punjab wants to relive that horrific time."The people of Punjab are patriotic and they don't want the return of that phase of terrorism which took a heavy toll on Punjab in the decade of 90s, and this will not even happen," said Sirsa.While Islamabad is working overtime to subvert peace and harmony in India, its own people are reeling under a state of abject poverty.Sirsa suggested that Pakistan must focus on the health and education of its own people and not the damage of others, especially India. He also warned Pakistan of consequences if it dares to act against the interests of Sikhs.Sirsa added, "Pakistan should think about its own nation and its own people. It should be working on the health and education of its people. The commemoration of the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is based on the principle of dialogue and two countries have got this opportunity now work over it. So, I hope Pakistan follows that otherwise, it will find itself on the Radar of the Sikhs across the globe."It is pertinent to mention here that a report released recently by the intelligence agencies, after they nabbed a Pakistani spy in Punjab, had unveiled that Pakistan was constantly working on the plot of misusing the Kartarpur Corridor, once completed and operational.Only a few months back, Pakistan-backed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) had carried out an attack on a Nirankari sect congregation in Amritsar, inflicting major losses. (ANI)