People in small cities also become honeytrap victims

Among the five women and a man arrested by the Indore Police, a woman belongs to Chatarpur who had filed a case of domestic violence and dowry harassment against a businessman of Katni citing him as her husband while both have no connection with each other.

According to sources, the woman hatched a conspiracy and filed a complaint in the Chatarpur police station against the Katni businessman to extort money from him. The woman also accused him of physical exploitation.

However, the police investigation later revealed that both have no relation.

Sources said the women linked to honeytrap cases had close ties with political leaders. A Congress leader had also purportedly helped the woman in the Katni case. Besides, these women also targeted people in Itarsi, Sagar, Damoh and other cities of the state. However, since no one is coming forward in these cases the police is not doing anything in this regard. The police had arrested five women and a man after an engineer at Indore Municipal Corporation, Harbhajan Singh, filed a complaint against them. These arrests brought the matter to light and the Special Investigation Team is now conducting an investigation.