People in Uttarakhand eager to oust BJP government in assembly polls, says Harish Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Friday said that the people are "desperate to get rid of misrule of BJP" in the upcoming assembly polls.



He said that Congress has solid preparations for elections and there was a good response to the Parivartan Yatra and another such yatra will be held in Haridwar from September 18.

"Our Parivartan Yatra moved forward like a wave of change. You will see that the people are eager to uproot the BJP government. We have solid preparations," he said.

The Congress leader said that party workers were highlighting issues like unemployment, inflation, misgovernance and corruption.

He indicated that loyalty will be a factor in ticket distribution.

Asked if he will contest the upcoming polls, Rawat said that he is a party man and will do whatever the party decides. (ANI)

