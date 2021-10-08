People involved in Lakhimpur Kheri incident will be punished: UP law minister

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Assuring that people involved in Lakhimpur Kheri violence will be punished, UP law minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday said the matter is sub judice and the opposition parties should not politicize the incident.



Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "The UP government is conducting an independent investigation and the people involved in the violence will be punished."

He also said, "The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri is condemnable and the opposition parties should not take mileage by conducting 'political tourism'."

Regarding Ashish Mishra not arriving for the inquiry, the minister said, "The local police will know about it. But we want to assure everyone that the government is of the view that strictest punishment should be served to the culprit."

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence, said police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which led to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

