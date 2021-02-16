People must wear masks to avoid another lockdown: Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that it is in the hands of people to avert another COVID-induced lockdown by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.



"Rising number of cases is a matter of concern. 60 out of 100 people travelling by trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we would head towards another lockdown," she told reporters.

"Our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are also worried about the situation. Whether lockdown will be implemented again is in the hands of people," she added.

When asked if she will take the COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase, she said, "Yes, I am going to take the vaccine because this will protect me from the infection."

Meanwhile, 3,663 new COVID-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries were reported in the state today. A total of 19,81,408 patients are cured and discharged. Total active patients in the state are 37,125. The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.66 per cent, as per Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (ANI)

