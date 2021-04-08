'People not wearing masks, need to create atmosphere of fear'

"A lockdown cannot be a solution. There is a need to create at least some atmosphere of fear and convince people (to wear masks)," Tanavade told reporters, while speaking about the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

On Wednesday, Goa recorded 527 cases, a six month high in terms of daily cases logged in the state.

Tanavade also said that the government should increase enforcement levels, to force people into wearing masks in public places.

"Initially people were scared, (but) today, cases are increasing in a big way. If we need to bring this down, functions, parties need to be controlled," the ruling party president also said.

The state BJP president also said that the Goa government should focus on vaccinating tourism industry workers on priority basis.

