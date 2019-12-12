People of Assam need not worry over CAB, says Modi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of Assam that they there was no need to worry about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019 and that he and his government were committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people.

"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of CAB. I want to assure them -- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," Modi said in a tweet.

On Wednesday night, the Rajya Sabha passed the CAB with 125 members voting for and 105 against it. On Monday midnight, it had passed in the Lok Sabha. Assam witnessed widespread violence on Wednesday, with protesters, including students, taking to the streets across the state, especially Guwahati where the state government has declared an indefinite curfew aimed at maintaining law and order. The administration has also suspended mobile Internet service in 10 districts of the state. At least 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state. nks/ksk/