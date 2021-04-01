People of Assam showed red card to Cong: PM

Addressing an election rally in Kokrajhar, Modi, without naming the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), said the Congress must be punished for forging an alliance with an inimical force.

Guwahati, April 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the people of Assam showed the "red card" to the Congress-led grand alliance during the first phase of the Assembly polls on March 27 and gave their approval stamp to the state's incumbent "double-engine government".

"People of Assam in the first phase of elections like in a football match showed the 'red card' to the Congress-led 'Mahajot' (grand alliance) and gave their 'mohar' (stamp) for the double engine government for a second time."

"The prospects in today's election scenario were also very encouraging," he said, while referring to the ongoing polling in second phase of the elections for 39 seats on Thursday.

Terming the 10-party 'Mahajot' as 'Mahajhooth' (grand lie), Modi said the Congress has betrayed all ethnic communities in Assam and during their rule, "bomb, bandook (guns) and blockade raj" was the order of the day.

"We would never allow them to loot the hard-earned peace in Assam. Congress has joined a party that is certain to destroy Assam's identity," he said.

The Prime Minister added that after a long time, peace has been restored in Assam and development was underway at a rapid speed.

"For those extremists who have shunned the path of violence and surrendered, the government would do everything as promised. Congress' misgovernance led to the violence and unrest besides backwardness in the Bodoland areas."

Detailing the Bharatiya Janata Party led government's developmental initiatives in Assam, the Prime Minister said: "A medical college, university, engineering institutes, and various other establishments are being set up in Kokrajhar. A package of Rs 1,500 crore has also been provided for development.

"Besides giving "pattas" (land rights) to over 3.25 lakh families, increase of the rates of daily wages of the tea garden workers, setting up of educational institutions for all class and communities including women, changing the life of all people very fast.

"With the mantra of peace, progress and protection for Bodoland areas, the NDA government is working h for your welfare."

The Prime Minister also announced that the Bodo language is being included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution ensuring its further development.

The Prime Minister, who addressed many election gatherings in the past one month, is likely to visit Assam once agains before the third and final phase of the Assembly elections on April 6.

--IANS

sc/ksk/