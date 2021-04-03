People of Bengal in mood with 'lock, stock, barrel' to oust Mamata govt, says Nadda

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in West Bengal, BJP national president JP Nadda has said that the people of West Bengal are eager to oust the Trinamool Congress-government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with "state lock, stock and barrel".



"We are forming the government there (West Bengal). But the poll results of West Bengal will be shocking. The people of Bengal are eager to dismiss the rule of Mamata Banerjee with lock, stock and barrel," Nadda told ANI.

The BJP president further said that the party is "clearly" winning the Nandigram seat from where the TMC chief is contesting.

"In the first two phases, TMC is wiped out and BJP is coming. In Nandigram, BJP is winning clearly," Nadda said.

The first two phases of the eight-phased assembly polls have been held in West Bengal and the third phase is slated for April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)