People of Gujarat have wiped out Congress, says Gujarat CM on local body polls results

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday congratulated his party workers for their performance in the state's recent local body polls and said that the people of the state have wiped out the Congress party.



"In the results of district panchayats, taluka panchayats and municipalities, the saffron colour of Bharatiya Janata Party is flying all over Gujarat. The manner in which the people of Gujarat have wiped out Congress, with passion, shows that Gujarat has a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Rupani said in Gujarati.

"Ever since Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister, he has been helping Gujarat in the way nobody has done. On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I would like to thank the people of Gujarat for their love and support," he said.

He also congratulated the workers of BJP in the state and BJP State Chief CR Patil for their continuous efforts.

Speaking about his opposition party, he said: "Congress is like a sinking boat. Gujarat's results have clearly shown this."

BJP is leading on 1,636 seats, Congress on 625 and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on 16 seats as the counting of votes for Gujarat local body election is underway.

As per the latest trends till 2 pm, out of 4,772 seats in 231 taluka panchayats in the state, the Independents are leading on 51 seats, BSP on five and others in six constituencies. (ANI)