People of Jharkhand have given clear mandate: Sisodia

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Taking a dig at the BJP, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the people of Jharkhand have given the mandate and the President should not be disturbed at 5 a.m. to form the government and the Governor should not even bother to swear the oath to the government secretly.

His remarks were a reference to the government formation by BJP in Maharashtra when in a sudden development, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in an early morning closed-door event.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said: "The people of Jharkhand have given the mandate. This also includes that -- the President should not be disturbed at five o'clock in the morning to form the government, and the Governor should not bother to swear the oath to the government secretly." nks/adr/