People of Kerala created history by re-electing LDF, says Prakash Karat

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Former General Secretary of CPI (M) and senior party leader Prakash Karat on Sunday appreciate Chief Minister of Kerala Pinyari Vijayan for his "grand" victory of party-led alliance Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala Assembly election.



However, the counting of votes still underway in the state and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading on 57 seats out of 140 Assembly constituencies.

Karat in an exclusive interview with ANI said: "I extend greetings to the people of Kerala who have created history by electing LDF government once again to power."

The CPI-M leader also said that this victory is significant because no other government has been re-formed for 40 years.

"This is a significant victory because in the past 40 years no government has been re-elected for a second successive term. This shows that the people of Kerala have appreciated the excellent performance of Pinarayi Vijayan government. It has a record of the way they have tackled the flood, Covid and pro-people development," he said.

Former CPI(M) General Secretary Karat also said that this victory is also significant because it has improved upon the majority of LDF had in the last election.

"I am sure LDF government in Kerala will fulfilled the aspirations of the people," he said further.

The counting for 140 seats in the state has begun today at 8 am with COVID-19 protocol in place. The CPI-M or alliance needs to win 71 seats form the government, a number the LDF seems to be comfortable crossing.

The polling in the state was held in a single phase on April 6.

The counting of votes has also started today for the high-stakes Assembly polls in - Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The counting is done under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic to elect their next governments.

The EC has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in 822 Assembly constituencies in five States/UT and for by-polls in 4 parliamentary constituencies and 13 assembly constituencies across 13 states. (ANI)

