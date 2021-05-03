People of WB chosen us as strong opposition, says Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 3 (ANI): The target we set for the West Bengal Assembly election, winning above 200 seats, was big but could not manage to achieve it. People of the state choose us as strong opposition, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday.



Speaking to ANI, the state party president while expressing satisfaction with the numbers he got, has said that in the last election the BJP won three seats and this time it is nearly 80.

"We will look into what went wrong in the election. In the last election we won three seats and this time it is nearly 80. We had put a big target in front of us but we could not achieve it. However, what we have got is not less," Ghosh said.

However, the people of the state have given the chance to come as a strong opposition in the state, he added.

Various senior leaders of BJP including Home Minister Amit Shah had held the rallies and roadshows in the state and expressed confidence over winning above 200 seats here.

"I went to several places in Bengal today. It has been confirmed that on May 2, Didi will exit from the state and the BJP government will be formed by winning more than 200 seats in the elections," Shah had said during a public gathering in Ausgram on April 17.

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends of the Election Commission on Monday, TMC has won 209 seats and is leading in four. About 47.94 per cent of the total voted were in the TMC's favour. It received about 38.1 per cent of the total. Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, has secured 76 seats and is leading in one.

West Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC. (ANI)

