People que up for COVID-19 vaccine at Mumbai's BKC jumbo centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Many people were seen queuing up for the COVID-19 vaccine at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo covid centre on Monday.



The people, who turned up for vaccination, expressed their happiness after getting the dose at the covid centre.

"We are happy that we have taken the dose of coronavirus vaccine on time. We are now less afraid after taking the vaccine," a senior citizen said while speaking to ANI.

Kiran, a ward boy, informed that those on wheelchaiPeoplers did not need to queue up.

"Senior citizens with walking difficulty are taken inside on wheelchairs. Those on wheelchairs are given direct token and they have direct entry. They do not need to stand in queues," he said.

Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state in the country with as many as 63,294 new COVID-19 cases, 34,008 recoveries and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 34,07,245. (ANI)

