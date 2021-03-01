People queue up for Covid jabs at Gzb pvt hospitals

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), March 1 (IANS) As the third phase of Covid vaccination took off on Monday for all above 60 years and those with comorbidities above 45 years of age at a minimal price at private hospitals and for free at government units, long queues were witnessed at Ghaziabad hospitals.

People at the Yashoda Superspeciality hospital here at this Uttar Pradesh city appeared excited to get vaccinated and many started early morning.

Although, some faced problems in registering themselves but none dropped off.

Apart from government hospitals, specified private hospitals have also been permitted in the state for administering the corona vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in the third phase on Monday as he took the shot at AIIMS Delhi.

Sunil Dagar of Yashoda hospital told IANS, "Today 100 vaccine doses have been provided by the Central government for the third phase of corona vaccination."

"Of those administered none have reported any problems. Our staff in the hospital gives a token to each person after noting down the information of the people coming forward for the vaccination. After that they register themselves and then they are kept in observation for sometime."

Vinod Khanna, a resident of Ghaziabad, present at the Yashoda hospital for vaccination said, "He has not faced any problem during vaccination, everything has been smooth. I am satisfied with the fee that is being charged for the vaccination."

A maximum limit of Rs 250 has been fixed for corona vaccination in private hospitals. So Rs 500 is all one has to pay for the two doses at private facilities.

How it works?

If a person wants to get a corona vaccine shot, the first step is registration for it. For this, you could register yourself on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal. At the same time, through the Arogya Setu app, one could also register themselves on the Co-WIN website. Apart from this, one could also register themselves by visiting the nearest vaccination centre.

Click on to the Co-WIN app or website and enter your mobile number, after which you will receive an OTP following which you will have to provide your name, age, gender details etc. and upload a photo identity card.

If a person is above 45 years and is suffering from other diseases then he/ she would have to upload a certificate showing that a person suffers from certain diseases other than Covid-19. Then you have to choose the vaccination centre and date and appointments could be given through a mobile number.

Those above 60 years could register themselves via their phones. For this, one have to dial 1507.

Nearly 20 diseases have been identified that needs to mentioned if one has comorbidities. People above 60 years do not need to provide any documents. They have to validate their identity through Aadhaar card.

--IANS

