People responsible are busy covering up: Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over scribe's killing

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Hours after a journalist and his brother were shot dead in Saharanpur, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath-led government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

"Now what will you call this system where every day is a period of mass killings. People with the responsibility to stop crimes are involved in covering it and Uttar Pradesh is a crime state!" Priyanka tweeted in Hindi Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav also hit out at Adityanath government, saying that the state which should be known as "Uttam Pradesh is now known as Hatya Pradesh".



The comments by opposition leaders came in the wake of the murder of a journalist and his brother in Saharanpur on Sunday.

A photojournalist with a Hindi daily and his brother were shot dead in on Sunday morning following an altercation over the disposal of cow dung, police said.

Adityanath announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. (ANI)