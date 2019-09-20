People's efforts resulted in dengue control: Kejriwal

As part of the campaign, officials have to inspect their offices on Friday at 11 a.m. while people have to inspect their houses at 10 a.m. every Sunday.

Kejriwal inspected his chamber in the Delhi Secretariat on Friday and replaced stagnant water in the flower pots in his office to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

Sharing pictures he tweeted "This year experts had warned us that dengue is likely to be dangerous. But Delhiites efforts were paying off and so far Delhi has kept dengue under control."

He added that the efforts of the people of the city are showing results as the vector-borne disease is under control this year. Earlier he had said that in 2015, Delhi had recorded 15,867 cases of dengue, which came down to under 3,000 in 2018.