People's mandate shown 'country will be run by democracy not by guns': Nawab Malik on Jharkhand poll results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): After JMM-led alliance secured a massive win in Jharkhand Assembly polls, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Tuesday hit out at the BJP, stating that people's mandate has shown that the 'country will be run by democracy and not by guns'.

"In Jharkhand, the Chief Minister and Speaker themselves got defeated. The arrogance of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah have been crushed by the people of Jharkhand. The country is not ready to accept their "I am the best" attitude. People's mandate has shown that the country will be run by democracy and not by guns," said Malik while speaking to ANI.Taking a dig at the Home Minister for his 'Congress Mukt Bharat' remarks on various occasions, he asked, "Will Shah now say 'BJP Mukt Bharat".The Congress-RJD-JMM alliance defeated the BJP by winning 47 seats in the 81-member assembly elections. The JMM won 30 seats while Congress and RJD bagged 16 and one seats, respectively.BJP, which held power in the state, only managed to bag 25 seats losing not only power but also the tag of the single-largest party in the state.On the other hand, the JMM legislature party is scheduled to elect its leader today.After initial trends had indicated a victory for the JMM-led alliance on Monday, RPN Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Raghubar Das of not addressing key issues like inflation, farmers' distress, and unemployment. (ANI)