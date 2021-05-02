People shot at Wisconsin casino, gunman in custody

Chicago, May 2 (IANS) An undetermined number of people were shot at a casino in Ashwaubenon, a suburb of Green Bay in the eastern part of the US state of Wisconsin, on Saturday night.

The gunman has been in custody, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Seven people were shot, but Green Bay police have not confirmed the number and have not provided any details, local media reported.