People should avoid hesitancy, get fully vaccinated: Dr Trehan

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): People should avoid hesitancy and get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, urged Medanta Hospitals chairman Dr Naresh Trehan on Friday.



Commenting on the country's 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone, the Medanta chairman said, "It is a huge achievement the country is proud of."

"I think, there are many things involved in the accomplishment of this feat," said Dr Trehan.

"Every aspect of the Prime Minister and his persistence should be looked at, like the manufacturer of vaccines, the dedication of the team, government and the functionaries who worked day and night," he added.

He also appreciated people who were involved in the vaccination process and said that everyone worked unitedly irrespective of them being either government or private associators.

Speaking further Dr Trehan said that COVID-19 vaccination for children is also an important aspect and there is a lot to be done on this.

"We've reached an important landmark, but there's a lot of work to be done including the completion of two doses of vaccine for all. The children below the age of 18, which constitute close to 40 crores are still left to be vaccinated. Therefore we are hoping that vaccination for children starts soon," he stressed.

He further said, "The country has achieved landmarks and is celebrating them but people should not forget that a third wave is yet to come and they should be careful of the virus."

He urged people to follow COVID-19 precautions, especially in crowded and closed spaces.

"Precautions must be practised especially when you're going to a crowded place or any place where there will be a large number of people in the same space," he said.

While addressing the nation on the country's milestone of 100 crore vaccination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is not just a number but a symbol of the country's ability and of a "new India". (ANI)

