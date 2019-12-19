People should do 'satyagraha' against CAA : Akhilesh Yadav

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): In the backdrop of violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged people to register their dissent through "Satyagraha", the Gandhian mean of protest.

"I appeal to the people of Lucknow to not take the law and order in their hands and take Mahatma Gandhi's path of satyagraha that's how people will win. People should protest peacefully," said Akhilesh.He accused that BJP is responsible for the violence that has ensued."They have forced everyone to fight among themselves and have created an atmosphere of hatred, this is not how a democracy runs. If police are frightening everyone then how will everyone stand with them? BJP is responsible for all this," he added.Meanwhile, party MP Azam Khan asserted that the government should consider the views of students who are protesting across the country over CAA."People are seeking a solution and this is their way of asking for their right. If these people will be stopped, the situation will go out of control. The government should call a meeting of the leaders of all institutions and parties to listen to their views," said Khan."People have disliked a few things and their views should be considered. Students across several universities have been oppressed," he added.Khan further appealed to the people to stay in control and stage a protest in a democratic manner. (ANI)