People should follow safety guidelines to prevent spread of COVID, says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 30 (ANI): People should cooperate to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in the wake of a likely third wave of the COVID pandemic, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday.



"Health Department has made arrangements in villages as well as in cities but we need cooperation from people. COVID-19 cases have just been reduced but has not ended. People need to continue following COVID protocols to prevent the third wave," Anil Vij said ANI.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the state recorded 30 new COVID cases on Friday and its test positive rate, the percentage of people in a group testing positive for the virus is 9.06 per cent.

The Ministry further stated that there are 7,69,85830 covid cases in the state, while 7,59,516 have been recovered from the disease. The death toll has mounted to 9,6303. (ANI)

