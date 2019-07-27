People stranded on roof top of petrol pump in Kalyan rescued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): People stranded on the roof of a petrol pump and in the resort due to flood at Kalyan on Saturday have been rescued.

Maharashtra's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Brijesh Singh said: "People on the petrol pump roof and in the resort near Kalyan have also been rescued".

Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter rescued 9 people, stranded atop a building in Kalyan. They were rescued and dropped at Mumbai airport.In the wake of floods caused by incessant rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas and the request received by the Central Railways on Saturday, the Western Naval Command of Indian Navy deployed eight flood rescue teams for the relief efforts in the region."Eight flood rescue teams from the Navy including three diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats and life jackets. Meanwhile, a helicopter has also been scrambled with divers equipped with auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party," a release by the Western navy Command said.On the other hand, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Raigad, Thane, Palghar and some parts of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra will witness heavy rainfall at isolated places during the weekend.The heavy rainfall has already caused the closure of the Bhushi dam at Lonavala. Earlier during the day, rains lashed Mumbai, leading to traffic snarls and water-logging at several major junctions.Vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged streets of Sion, Chembur, Gandhi Market at snail's pace due to heavy traffic jam.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will continue to receive heavy rains till July 29 with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 24 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius, respectively. (ANI)