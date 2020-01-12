People take out march against the murder of Greater Noida resident

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 12 (ANI): People took out a march on Sunday here, demanding the arrest of murderers of Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Greater Noida.

Gaurav was allegedly murdered after being robbed while he was on his way home from his office on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.



The deceased used to work at a private firm in Gurugram and his body was found near sector-123 of Greater Noida.

Ankur Aggarwal, SP (City), Gautam Buddh Nagar said," No one from the family of the victim was a part of the protest. The people who held the protest were informed that protests are not allowed since section-144 is in force. The protest was politically motivated and action will be taken against them."

"Besides that, we have taken note of the grievances of the genuine people. We also informed them of the action taken by us in connection with the case, the suspensions that have been done following the incident," Aggarwal added.

The investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

