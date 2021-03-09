People to get financial aid for homes damaged by wild animals in MP

Bhopal, March 9 (IANS) In many parts of Madhya Pradesh, wild animals has impacted residential areas even to the extent of damaging the houses of people residing there. Now the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government has decided that houses damaged by wild animals would be classified as a natural calamity and the people would be given financial assistance.

According to official information, the present set criteria for destruction from natural disasters has been revised. Now onwards due to any kind of natural disasters or fire or if a house is completely or partially damaged by wild animals, people would be given financial help.

For loss of clothes, foodgrains and utensils of the aggrieved family suffering due to onslaught of wild animals along with natural disasters or fire accidents, an immediate financial grant of Rs 5,000 would be given to each family along with 50 kg of foodgrains (wheat or rice) and five litres of kerosene.

In cases of unforeseen natural calamities, certain items eligible for relief amount from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF ) have also been included for which there were no clear provisions earlier.

