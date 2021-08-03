People up in arms against load shedding in Pakistan's Swabi

Swabi [Pakistan] August 4 (ANI): People of Pakistan's Swabi district on Monday staged a protest against the prolonged electricity load shedding in the region.



The people of numerous villages reached Shewa Adda on motorcycles and tractor-trolleys and blocked the road for all kinds of traffic at the main intersection for three hours, The Dawn reported.

Protestors slammed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and elected representatives for the fragile electricity supply.

"Power supply remained suspended for hours even if there was little rain. They complained the Pesco did not attend calls by consumers to know about the reasons for frequent power outages," the speaker said during the protest.

Meanwhile, the opposition said people in Pakistan have to face problems of electricity and gas load-shedding because of Imran Khan-led PTI government's "incompetence and greed for money."

PML-N President said the "never-ending problem" of electricity and gas load-shedding has been going on for the last few months, which is a sign of mismanagement on part of the government.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's energy crisis was deteriorating as the country is facing an electricity shortfall of somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts.

Unannounced load-shedding has reached its peak in Punjab, including Lahore, due to the electricity shortfall. Unannounced power suspension of up to three to five hours at many places during the last 72 hours had heightened the misery of the public.

Due to the power crisis, besides Lahore, long hours of load-shedding are also taking place in other cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. (ANI)

