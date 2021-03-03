People upset with BJP, says Kejriwal on MCD bye-poll results

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s impressive performance in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bye polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed BJP for drawing a blank in the elections.



Addressing a gathering at the AAP head office, Kejriwal said, "The results of the poll shows that people are happy with AAP's work. In the 2015 polls, we won 67 out of 70 seats. In 2020, we won 62 out of 70 seats. Now, we won four out of five seats in the MCD polls. BJP's numbers show that people are very upset with them".

He also congratulated Aam Aadmi party workers for their hard work.

"MCD has only spread trash in Delhi, They were so corrupt that people started calling MCD as 'Most-Corrupt-Department'. By voting for AAP, people now want good work in MCD too," he said.

He further said that the people of Delhi took note of BJP's muscle politics when they stormed into the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and wreaked havoc there.

"Also BJP stormed into Delhi Jal Board office and destroyed assets," he added.

"Public did not like MCD demanding Rs 13,000 crore from me. Whatever money was to be given, the Delhi government gave, but they kept asking for more and people did not approve of it," the chief minister said.

"A government which could not pay salaries to its sanitation workers does not deserve to stay in power," he added.

"We have improved hospitals, schools, roads. We gave free electricity and subsidised water. Now we have a work pending which is to clean the city. MCD and Delhi Government is taking up that work," he added.

The AAP bagged four seats including Kalyanpuri, Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North) and Trilokpuri in the bye-elections held on five seats of the MCD. The Congress, on the other hand, won the Chauhan Banger ward whereas the BJP drew a blank.

Elections for 272 wards in three municipal corporations are due in 2022. (ANI)