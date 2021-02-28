'People want AAP to replicate Delhi model in their states'

Brimming with confidence after emerging as a key opposition party in Surat's municipal corporation election, Jain also said that people are calling for AAP to govern their states like it did Delhi.

Delhi Health Minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain spoke to IANS and said that people are impressed by the Delhi model of development that AAP has designed here and want the party to replicate the same in other states as well.

"People are impressed by the Delhi model. They want us to implement this model in their states as well," he said.

"They (people) have seen our commitment towards the development while they are also watching commitment of other two parties (Congress and BJP), that is towards politics only," Jain added.

The Aam Aadmi Party has penetrated into the stronghold of BJP. The AAP bagged 27 seats in the polls of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) while the BJP retained power by winning 93 seats. The Congress failed to win even a single seat there.

Boosted by the performance in SMC, AAP has now set its eyes on the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls. Besides, the party has started its preparations afresh in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Goa, also.

Party workers said that a strategy has been devised to promote the Delhi model of the AAP government from door to door.

According to the party, it would be contesting the next Assembly elections in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa. The party has appointed in-charges in 65 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

asr/kr