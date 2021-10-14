People will end misgovernance: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over fuel price hike

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Slamming the BJP-led Centre over rising fuel prices in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday warned the Central Government that people will "end the misgovernance".



The Congress leader in a tweet today said, "The old folk tales told the story of greedy misgovernance who used to collect taxes indiscriminately. Earlier the people would have been unhappy but in the end, they were the people who used to end that misgovernance. In reality, the same will happen."

His remarks came as petrol and diesel prices were hiked again across the country on Thursday after a pause of two days.

Petrol prices increased by Rs 0.35 paise to Rs 104.79 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to Rs 93.52 per litre.

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial capital of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 113.37 and Rs 102.66 respectively in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Rs 105.43 and Rs 96.63 respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and Rs 102.10 and Rs 97.93 in Chennai respectively.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. (ANI)

