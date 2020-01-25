People will judge leaders by what they say: Kapil Sibal slams Vijayvargiya

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday slammed BJP-led NDA government at the Centre while accusing it of recognising the nationality of the people from their eating habits and identifying the protesters from the clothes they wear.

He also said that Indian citizens will judge their political leaders from their statements.

Targeting the approach of the government, Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Science of Recognition: Modiji recognises: Protesters by the clothes they wear; Kailash Vijayvargiya recognises : Bangladeshi's by the Poha they eat."Former Union Minister's comment came after BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that he suspected that there were some 'Bangladeshi workers' among construction labourers working at his house as they had 'strange eating habits'.ibal advised the ruling party to be cautious of what they say as the people will evaluate how educated the political leaders are."Concerned citizen: Recognises our educated leaders by what they say !" Kapil added.At a conference in Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "There was some construction work going at my house so I noticed that some workers were eating only 'Poha' (flattened rice). After speaking to them I realised they could not speak Hindi. I was later told that they are Bengali and when I asked them from which districts they belong to, they could not answer me."Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year had said that those indulging in arson "can be identified by their clothes".(ANI)