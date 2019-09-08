People will now start following traffic rules: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The situation will change drastically over a span of three to four months with the provisions of the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act coming into effect from September 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.



"We are on a learning curve. The situation will change drastically in the coming 3-4 months. People will start following the rules," the minister told the media person here.

"In Europe and the US, people stop at the red light. It is not because they are saints. It is because they know that when they reach home, they will get a mail with a 'challan' copy. If they do it three times, their licence will be cancelled. They have gotten used to it," he said, urging people to follow the traffic rules for their safety.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and they were implemented in several states from September 1.

The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. (ANI)

