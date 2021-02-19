People will vote against 'Bua-Bhatija' government in Bengal: Dharmendra Pradhan

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday hit out at West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) said people will vote against the 'Bua-Bhatija' (aunt-nephew) government in the state.



"TMC workers are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There is a wave of change in West Bengal. People have been fooled for 10 years. They will vote against the 'Bua-Bhatija' government this time. BJP will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'," Pradhan told ANI.

Pradhan had earlier addressed a public meeting in Tamluk here.

The 'Bua-Bhatija' or 'Pisi-Bhaipo' jibe referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee seems to play be a dominant statement in the political air of the poll-bound state.

Attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'Didi-bhaipo' jibe, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged Shah to contest against her nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee and then think about fighting her.

Addressing a public meeting at Pailan here, Banerjee said, "Every day you (Amit Shah) are saying 'Bhaipo' (nephew). So, if you have to say 'Didi' and nephew, then I challenge Amit Shah to first contest elections against Abhishek Banerjee and then me."

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

