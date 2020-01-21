People will vote for Arvind Kejriwal on his performance, says father

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): People will vote for Arvind Kejriwal based on his performance as Delhi's Chief Minister in the last five years, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's father Govind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

"People will vote on work. The issue will be his work. People will vote on work. Whatever he has done like free electricity and water, Mohalla clinics, etc. People are giving him all 70 seats," Govind Kejriwal told reporters here.



The Chief Minister arrived at Jamnagar House with his parents to file his nomination from the New Delhi seat.

"It will take 2-3 hours to file the nomination. I gave him my blessings," his father said.

Kejriwal will face BJP's Sunil Yadav in New Delhi.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

