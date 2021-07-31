Perform ground breaking ceremony for Mekedatu project: Congress

Environmental clearance has already been obtained for the project. There are few minor issues like acquisition of land, the process has already begun. "Let them complete it and start the project," he underlined.

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday urged the state BJP government to start the work on Mekedatu project by performing the "bhoomi pooja" (ground breaking ceremony) immediately.

Shivakumar explained that his party is ready to extend full support if the project is kicked off by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. "Instead of beginning the work, BJP is only in the mode of defending the central government. They are wrongly pointing fingers at others," he said.

He questioned, who has stopped the state BJP to start the work on Mekedatu project. "We have to utilize our share of water. Unless the project is implemented, our share of water can't be utilized. We cannot irrigate even a single hectare from the project. It can be a balancing reservoir. Electricity could be produced and water can be used for the purpose of drinking," he explained.

Shivakumar maintained that he didn't know why the state BJP is hesitant to start the project.

