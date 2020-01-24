Periyar's glory can't be dimmed by vandalising his statue: Vaiko

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Friday said that social reformer EV Ramasamy Periyar is a legend and his glory cannot be dimmed by vandalising his statue.

"Periyar is a legend. His glory in any way cannot be in any way lightened by this act of vandalism," MDMK founder Vaiko told reporters here.



Condemning vandalising Periyar's statue in Chengalpattu district, he asked the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps and arrest the guilty.

"UNESCO has declared Periyar as the prophet of the new age, who was an arch-enemy of superstition, ignorance and meaningless customs," he said.

DMK president MK Stalin has also condemned the act. "The government should take strict action against the culprits," he said. (ANI)

