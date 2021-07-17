Permission not granted for Mekedatu dam, TN delegation told

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) The all-party delegation from Tamil Nadu on Friday received assurances from Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, that the Centre has not given any sanction to the Karnataka government to build a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river, state Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan said

Duraimurugan, who led the 13 member delegation to meet the Union Minister, said that Shekhawat told them that the question of Karnataka building a dam at Mekedatu does not arise as it has not fulfilled any of the prerequisites, including getting the consent of the other riparian states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The Union Minister also told the delegation that Karnataka has not taken the consent from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which is also a prerequisite.

Talking to IANS over telephone, Duraimurugan said: "We have conveyed to the Union Minister our apprehensions regarding Karnataka preparing a Detailed Project Report on the Mekedatu dam. We also effectively communicated our view point regarding the dam."

He said that the Union Minister told the delegation that Karnataka had prepared a DPR on its own and without fulfilling the prerequisites and that such a DPR would not be considered by the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The Tamil Nadu delegation was also apprised that a new CWMA Chairman was not appointed as proper profiles were not received even after advertisements.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey him the strong protest of the people of Tamil Nadu against the construction of a dam at Meketadu. Stalin will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind on July 19, according to a statement from his office.

